Hoschton failed to achieve a quorum at its October meetings, resulting in the cancellation of both meetings.
The Hoschton City Council was set to meet Oct. 10 and 14, but didn't have enough members present to call the meeting to order.
Mayor Theresa Kenerly and council members Mindi Kiewert and Susan Powers were absent Oct. 10. Council members Jim Cleveland and Powers were absent Oct. 14.
Notice was not given ahead of time. Citizens and the attending council members still showed up to both meetings before the cancellation was announced.
Public hearing items that were set to be heard Oct. 10 will be heard at the Nov. 7 council meeting.
