The City of Hoschton will hold its annual fall festival Friday-Sunday (Oct. 1-3). Here is the three-day schedule of events:
Friday, Oct. 1
•Booths open, 3 p.m.
•Dave Glander and Friends (various bands), 4-5:30 p.m.
•Shark Encounter, 4-4:30 p.m.
•Shark Encounter, 6-6:30 p.m.
•Band X in concert, 7-10 p.m.
•Booths close, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
•Booths open, 9 a.m.
•Parade, 10 a.m.
•Jeep/car show at Hoschton United Methodist (behind city hall), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
•Integrity Dancers, 11-11:30 a.m.
•Shark Encounter, 11-11:30 a.m.
•Yargo Community Band, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•Dave Glander and Friends (various bands), 1-3 p.m.
•Shark Encounter (guest diver mayor Shannon Sell), 1-1:30 p.m.
•Bingo with the Hoschton Heritage Arts Council, noon to 5 p.m.
•Arkangels Band, 3-4 p.m.
•Shark Encounter, 3-3:30 p.m.
•Dave Glander and Friends (various bands), 4:30-6 p.m.
•Shark Encounter, 5-5:30 p.m.
•Joe Olds Band, 6-8 p.m.
•Smokey Jones and the Three Dollar Pistols, 8-10 p.m.
•Booths close, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
•Shark Encounter, 10:30-11 a.m.
•Booths open, 11 a.m.
•Bingo with Hoschton Heritage Arts Council, noon to 5 p.m.
•Shark Encounter, 12:30-1 p.m.
•Shark Encounter, 2:30-3 p.m.
•Arkangels in concert, 3-5 p.m.
•Shark Encounter, 4:30-5 p.m.
•Booths close, 5 p.m.
