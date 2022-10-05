What’s billed as Jackson County’s largest festival may see its biggest crowd yet.
The Hoschton Fall Festival is slated for Friday through Sunday (Oct. 7-9) and is expected to draw a combined 30,000 people over three days of anticipated pleasant fall weather.
“It’s growing,” said Jennifer Kidd-Harrison, the city’s interim manager who has worked for Hoschton for a decade in various roles. “When I first took it over, I think we may have had 50 booths … Now, we’re at 200 vendors. The only reason we don’t have more is that we don’t have the space to have more.”
This year’s fall festival — the city’s 48th — will feature carnival rides (located on the Lawson Funeral Home lawn) for the first time and include a car show at Towne Center. The show is expected to feature over 200 classic cars.
To help handle the high volume of festival traffic, the city has created a gravel lot on the corner of Broad and White streets to add 200 more spaces.
This year’s festival will celebrate the 140th anniversary of the city, a milestone which Hoschton reached last year but is honoring this year. Those entering into the city’s Oct. 8 parade are following the event’s historical theme, according to Kidd-Harrison.
“They’re definitely doing a celebration,” she said.
She said the city will take parade entries until Friday night with 75-100 expected to participate on Saturday.
The city has a group of about 20 members — including city staff — who coordinate this event annually. According to Kidd-Harrison, fall festival planning has become essentially a year-round affair. She noted that all entertainment acts are booked by January.
Kidd-Harrison said the large event pays for itself, noting the city set a record for sponsorships this year.
Kidd-Harrison, who grew up in neighboring Braselton and has attended this festival annually, is proud that the event has become such a staple of the area’s fall calendar.
“It’s our 48th year,” she said. “I think that tells me right there that if we’ve been doing this for 48 years, we’re obviously doing something right. The community still wants to come out and participate.”
