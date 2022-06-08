Raymond Chuch, who still farms at 91, recently discussed changes in Hoschton and memories of the city in the “old days.”
Church has lived in Hoschton for about 60 years.
Church raises cattle and pulls hay. In his free time, he promotes Southern gospel music, bringing music groups from all over to participate in local church events, such as First Friday Night and the July Jubilee. He was recently inducted as an honorary member of one group, the Pine Ridge Boys, at White Plains Baptist Church.
This November marks 58 years he has been promoting Southern gospel music.
Church said he has seen many changes because of growth and development. Paved roads were once all dirt roads and he farmed on land now filled with houses.
The increased growth and development on farmland has made it harder to find work. Coupled with the increase in food prices and fuel prices, farmers like Church are feeling the burden.
Church no longer has the space to grow many of the crops he once did, such as soybeans and wheat.
“Jackson County is one of the fastest-growing counties I know of,” he said. “The house-building just put me out of the farm . . . [there’s] so many people coming in here; they got to have a place to live . . . We don't got farmland back in Jackson County; now, with all farming, they got to truck it to us. With the prices getting so high with the fuel and all that . . . we may see another famine in the land. But there's one thing for sure — God can control; whatever he wants to do, he will do it.”
Church reflected on the “old days,” in which his family lived off the land — times he would like to return to.
“Everything we eat, we raised it,” he said. “We had a corn for like a cornbread . . . sugarcane to make a syrup . . . tomatoes, beans, all that kind of stuff we were growing. We thought they were the bad, old days, but [they were] good days. I think they were good days.”
“If I were able, I'd like to go back and do it like I did before,” he added. “We're living in some sad times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.