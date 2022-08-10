Hoschton’s farmers market is seeing new life thanks to the efforts of a volunteer group.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 9:36 am
Hoschton’s farmers market is seeing new life thanks to the efforts of a volunteer group.
The market, which debuted in 2021 but has been dormant so far this year, is scheduled to return for multiple dates starting next month.
Volunteer Mariya Bentz shared plans with the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on Monday (Aug. 8) for a weekly market on Saturdays running from Sept. 10 to Oct. 29, with the possible exception of Oct. 8 when Hoschton hosts its annual fall festival. The market would run from 9 a.m. to noon. The location has yet to be determined.
Bentz said the market would feature activities for children, including face painting, and offer booths for arts and craft vendors in addition to traditional produce, meat and egg vendors. Other attractions discussed include a photo booth, a bounce house, live music and weekly giveaways.
Bentz expects a market of 12 vendors with hopes of drawing 15-20 vendors.
She noted that the farmers market group has between six and seven volunteers and has already secured two $1,000 sponsors.
The farmers market has a $3,000 budget from the DDA.
Authority member Shawn Manaher praised the group’s efforts, saying it has been “really been instrumental in going from zero to 60, going from no farmers market — not going to happen — to a lot of energy, effort, excitement around ‘we’re going to have a farmers market.’”
