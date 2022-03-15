The Hoschton Farmers Market will not operate on a regular schedule this year as downtown leaders have opted for a pop-up market approach instead.
Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) member Shawn Manaher said Monday (March 14) the market will be planned in conjunction with major city events in 2022 rather than adhering to a twice-a-month format as done in its inaugural year of 2021.
“We’re going to pick key times where we will have the farmers market,” Manaher said. “Several vendors will participate in the larger event that’s happening.”
Though all dates have not yet been determined, Manaher said markets will held jointly with both the city’s spring and fall festivals.
The move is being made to provide more traffic for the market and allow the DDA to attract potential vendors with larger crowds. The fall festival draws thousands of people to Hoschton.
“That is just an immediate hook,” Manaher said.
Manaher said other initiatives for the second year of the market include gathering community input to determine a long-term approach to the market, forming a farmers market committee, applying for grants to put toward the 2023 and 2024 farmers market seasons and hiring a farmers market consultant to provide a three-to-five-year strategy.
Manaher said his company will foot the expense for the consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.