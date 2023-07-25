To beat the August and September heat, the Hoschton Farmers Market will become an evening event and relocate to the city’s historic depot downtown.

Beginning Aug. 5, the weekly summer markets will run from 5-8 p.m. at the depot green on Hwy. 53 across from City Square. The market had been meeting at Towne Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but organizers said the summer heatwave has affected attendance somewhat.

