To beat the August and September heat, the Hoschton Farmers Market will become an evening event and relocate to the city’s historic depot downtown.
Beginning Aug. 5, the weekly summer markets will run from 5-8 p.m. at the depot green on Hwy. 53 across from City Square. The market had been meeting at Towne Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but organizers said the summer heatwave has affected attendance somewhat.
“The space at the depot will be more shaded and hopefully a more comfortable space for friends and family to gather and enjoy our vendors,” Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director Jessica Greene said in an email.
With the market now operating at night for the next two months, organizers look to add more live music with additional activities for children, according to Greene. DDA member Mariya Bentz said salsa dancing instructions will be included in the Aug. 5 market.
The summer farmers market will run through the end of September.
