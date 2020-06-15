The City of Hoschton ended 2019 in the black, according to its recently released audit.
The city had income of $1.54 million in its general fund with expenses of $1.15 million. After transfers, the city added $357,800 to its reserves on the year. Total reserves were $2 million at the end of 2019, of which $1.8 million are unassigned and available for use.
The largest share of the town's revenue comes from sales taxes at $593,100. Licenses and permits and services charges make up the rest of the town's general fund income.
On the expense side, housing and business development costs were the largest at $452,600 followed by general government expense at $390,600.
The story was a little different in the town's water/sewer and garbage fund where it had operating losses of $112,300 in 2019. However, that was not all a cash loss since the town has significant non-cash depreciation expenses.
