The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) recently announced the City of Hoschton received a grant check in the amount of $1,624.16 to be used toward the purchase of equipment to reduce exposures related to liability and property damage.
The city received another grant check in the amount of $2,889.20 to be used to purchase equipment and/or training to reduce the likelihood of injury to city employees. To be eligible for the grants, the city had to meet specific requirements associated with safety and loss control efforts.
The GMA Safety and Liability Management Grant program was introduced in 2000 to provide financial support to aid members in improving employee safety and liability loss control endeavors. The funds can be used for the purchase of training services or equipment that reduce the probability of claims. Since inception of the program, hundreds of cities have collectively received several million dollars to help fund the purchase of items such as bulletproof vests, training videos, confined space entry equipment, reflective safety vests, fire department turnout gear and camera systems for police departments.
The Safety and Liability Management Grant Program is made available to members of GMA's property and liability insurance program, the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency (GIRMA), and GMA's workers' compensation insurance program, the GMA Workers' Compensation Self-Insurance Fund (GMA WCSIF).
