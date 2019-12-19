The fallout from efforts to recall two of its members continues to roil the Hoschton city government and might force the town to petition a judge to allow it to continue to operate.
The situation comes on the heels of the Dec. 10 resignation of mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland. Cleveland was facing a Jan. 14 recall vote, along with a recall vote on Mayor Theresa Kenerly. Kenerly has also indicated that she may resign before the Jan. 14 vote.
If both seats become empty either through resignation or recall, the town would be left with an odd situation where the remaining three council members might not be able to legally hold votes under the city's charter. In that case, the city might have to go to court to find a way to work around its charter's provisions until an election to fill the empty seats could be held in March.
Additional operations issues: On top of the council's governance questions, there also appears to be a move by three of the town's council members to force out city administrator Dale Hall.
Hall, who became the town's administrator in the summer of 2019, has rankled some council members by not providing information to the council quickly enough.
At a Dec. 9 meeting, council members Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter refused to support the adoption of the town's budget and a new garbage service firm because they said they only got the documents at the last moment before that meeting.
At a called meeting Dec. 11, Astin, Ledbetter and council member Hope Weeks voted to adopt an ordinance that outlines in detail when the city administrator is to provide the council with paperwork and how quickly he is to respond to council questions.
"Failure to comply with this policy shall be just cause for termination," the new ordinance says.
Dec. 11 meeting a preview of things to come? That Dec. 11 meeting had been called originally so that the council could amend its ordinance to allow it more flexibility in setting its meetings' agendas. That had become an issue at a Dec. 5 council meeting when Kenerly didn't allow public comments at the meeting, saying an old city ordinance found by Astin didn't allow for such comments and needed to be changed. The issue led to a shouting match between Astin and Kenerly.
But Kenerly was absent from the Dec. 11 meeting, as was Hall. Only Astin, Ledbetter and Weeks were present, along with city attorney Thomas Mitchell.
With Kenerly absent and Cleveland resigned, the remaining three council members, along with Mitchell, retreated into a closed session which lasted around 45 minutes. At one point, the group called three city employees into the meeting with them, but they stayed only for a few minutes.
When the council eventually returned to the public meeting, Weeks, as the senior member on the board, moderated the meeting's short agenda.The three adopted an ordinance change related to how it sets its agenda, accepted Cleveland's resignation, adopted the rules concerning its paperwork timetable and in its final action, named new council member Ledbetter as mayor pro tem to replace Cleveland in that position.
Both Ledbetter and Astin were elected to their seats in November.
