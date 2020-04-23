For the first time in months, the Hoschton City Council held a voting meeting this week — but the situation was hardly normal.
The three-member council, with new mayor Shannon Sell at the helm, met Monday April 20, following a unique superior court ruling that allows the council to meet and vote despite not having a quorum as defined by the city charter.
The council met in person, sitting in the town's historic train depot scattered around a large table for social distancing due to the virus pandemic. The public watched the proceedings via Facebook live, but voices were at times muddled and indistinct. The week before, the council held a brief work session meeting remotely via Zoom, again with audio problems making voices unclear.
Despite those technical issues, what was clear from this week's meeting is that the council intends to dramatically reshape the city's governance team.
The council's first action was to hire a new city attorney, Abbott Hayes of Hulsey, Oliver & Mahar in Gainesville. The move replaces former city attorney Thomas Mitchell who had helped the city navigate through the last tumultuous 12 months, but who had become increasingly unpopular with the town's new council members.
The council also voted to hire contractor Jerry Weitz as the city's planner, a move that replaces a former internal staff position. Weitz does planning and zoning for other nearby towns, including Jefferson.
And the council voted Monday to name long-time city employee Jennifer Kidd-Harrison as city clerk. She had previously been the town's event planner.
Those actions cap off a massive turnover in Hoschton's administrative leadership since November. The council itself has all new members and is awaiting June's election to fill the remaining two empty seats; the town's city administrator left in December; most of the town's planning board resigned; and planning and zoning director Justin Kilgore left in February.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action Monday, the council:
• tabled action on naming a new city judge, adopting a new purchasing policy and naming a citizens advisory committee.
• renamed council member Adam Ledbetter as mayor pro tem.
• approved end of year budget amendments for FY2019.
• changed the council and city planning and zoning board meeting times to 7 p.m. for the rest of 2020.
• approved renewing the city's ethics guidelines.
• approved the update for the Jackson County Hazard Mitigation plan.
• approved a statewide mutual aid and assistance agreement.
• approved the preliminary plat for Cresswind and Twin Lakes build out plans.
• named new members to the city planning and zoning board.
• name members to the city's ethics committee.
