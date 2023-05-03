The Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) continues to consider improvements to a small, century-old downtown structure and hopes to have a cost estimate for the work later this month.
The HPC looks to convert the Darby Building — located along Hwy. 53 next to the city’s historic depot — into a small museum that would operate during festivals. The committee, which discussed the project at its April 27 meeting, plans to compile a total cost projection for all interior and exterior improvements, which include painting and flooring work, to review at its next meeting. The group hopes to have the painting completed this month.
A cost estimate for the work from 2019, which didn’t include labor, was approximately $12,000.
The HPC is also considering the addition of a porch, while a business owner, Juan Santiago, addressed the HPC with a related idea. He said Four Brothers cocktail lounge, which is renting the adjacent depot from the city, wants to add a deck to the Darby Building to be used as a stage during city events. The business would fund the stage project. Four Brothers has plans to use the depot deck, which performers have used previously, for seating.
Santiago said Four Brothers looks to fundraise to help pay for the project, which he estimated at $5,500. He said Four Brothers would provide a rendering of the stage to the HPC before its next meeting.
The Darby Building, which has been moved multiple times, dates back over 100 years to its original location on City Square, where its former owner, Jim Darby, operated a shop.
HPC member Carol Tanner said the old Hoschton Historic Preservation Commission raised over $30,000 over a decade ago in funds for the Darby Building, not $15,000, as stated in a March 29 Braselton News story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.