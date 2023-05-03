City Square banner 2

The Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) continues to consider improvements to a small, century-old downtown structure and hopes to have a cost estimate for the work later this month.

The HPC looks to convert the Darby Building — located along Hwy. 53 next to the city’s historic depot — into a small museum that would operate during festivals. The committee, which discussed the project at its April 27 meeting, plans to compile a total cost projection for all interior and exterior improvements, which include painting and flooring work, to review at its next meeting. The group hopes to have the painting completed this month.

