The Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) seeks an upgrade to “commission” status to gain better access to grant funding as the organization begins its preservation efforts.

The committee, which met on Thursday (Aug. 18), formed out two groups — a dormant historic preservation commission in town and a downtown development authority subcommittee — to help preserve the 141-year-old city’s history. Those objectives include gathering artifacts, publishing the city’s history and preserving historic structures.

