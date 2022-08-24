The Hoschton Historic Preservation Committee (HPC) seeks an upgrade to “commission” status to gain better access to grant funding as the organization begins its preservation efforts.
The committee, which met on Thursday (Aug. 18), formed out two groups — a dormant historic preservation commission in town and a downtown development authority subcommittee — to help preserve the 141-year-old city’s history. Those objectives include gathering artifacts, publishing the city’s history and preserving historic structures.
But committee member Marsha Hunter said it’s difficult to land any federal and state grant funding without a sanctioned commission.
“Some of them are huge grants, but you still have to have a commission,” she said.
Commissions, though eligible for grants, must operate under state rules. The earliest the HPC can become a commission is likely 2024, according to committee member Tracy Carswell.
As for its more immediate plans, the HPC will join with the downtown development authority (DDA) at the October Hoschton Fall Festival to promote a “historic harvest” along with the DDA’s time capsule initiative, which will be unveiled in the spring. The HPC hopes to host its historic harvest, during which residents can donate historical items, in early 2023. The organization already has a storage facility available for its artifacts.
Moving forward, the organization hopes to decide by September a budget total to request from the city council.
The HPC’s next meeting is Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.