Hoschton citizens concerned with future use of city’s historic depot can voice those concerns at a Thursday, Nov. 10 (5 p.m.) community meeting.
City officials will present potential plans for the space and take feedback from citizens in an approximate one-hour meeting at city hall, located at 79 City Square.
(0) comments
