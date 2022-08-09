Depot and Water Tower

The Hoschton City Council will host the first of three hearings over a proposed property tax on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. The other two are set for Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. 

The City of Hoschton, which currently levies no property taxes, will take public input over a proposed millage rate with three hearings at the Hoschton Train Depot at 4272 Hwy. 53.

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. The second and third meetings will both be held Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

