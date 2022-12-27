The Hoschton City Council will conduct a public hearing Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. over a curb variance request for a development on nearly 22 acres Josh Pirkle Rd. The tract is part of what is known as the Pickle property.
The variance pertains the 168-townhome portion of a larger project that includes both residential and light industrial development. The applicant (Planners and Engineers Collaborative) and property owner (Steven Pirkle) seek a variance to allow mountable curbs instead of vertical curbs.
