Hoschton has always had a tie to France, and on July 23, the city will honor those roots.
The Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will host its inaugural French festival — the “Fete de la Hoschton” — from 4-9 p.m. at the city’s historic depot. The event will feature French wines and foods.
“There’s a French connection in Hoschton,” said DDA member Shawn Adams, who is helping coordinate the event.
The connection dates back well over 200 years ago when a French admiral, Count Charles D'Estaing aided Americans in Savannah during American Revolution and, for his efforts, was granted 20,000 acres of land in North Georgia, part of which would later become Jackson County. His fortune eventually went to his sister, Rosalie, who moved from France with her children to the area. One of her children, a son, Ange DelaPerriere, became a prominent local doctor and politician, as well as a high-ranking solider, eventually rising to Major General. DelaPerriere lived in the area that would become Hoschton and built a home near where Traditions of Braselton subdivision stands today.
As a nod to those ties, the DDA is debuting the Fete de la Hoschton, which is being billed as a “French bal-musette.”
“It’s a French dance festival,” Adams said of the term, “a music festival.”
No dancing is on the itinerary for this bal-musette, but everything else will be a celebration of French wine and cuisine.
The owner of Galloping Galette, a local French restaurant, helped the DDA develop the theme, according to Adams. Crepes, galettes, ice cream, waffles, French preserves, jellies and pastries are among the food items available. The DDA has also secured three wine vendors, serving all French wines.
The hope is this becomes an annual nod to the city’s French history, possibly moving to a springtime event in future years.
“I think it’s going to go over pretty good, but we’ll see,” Adams said. “It will be good, but if it’s great, then we’ll do it again. If not, we’ll think about it. But I think it will be something we can continue for years to come.”
Tickets cost $10. Children under 18 are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at The Galloping Gallette, Hoschton City Hall or from any DDA member.
