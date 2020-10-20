The Hoschton City Council was mum Oct. 19 about its intentions on approving, or disapproving, a preliminary plant for Phase 4 at the Twin Lakes development in the city.
The massive 2,600-home development is being done by The Kolter Group, but in recent months, the relationship between the city and Kolter has soured.
When the issue of the plat approval came up at the council's Oct. 19 meeting, the board heard a brief report from its planner Jerry Weitz and then went into executive session to discuss litigation.
The council took no action after the closed meeting. The plat issue, which involves 53 homes, will again be on the city's agenda Monday night, Oct. 26.
FIGHT WITH KOLTER
The tensions between the town and its largest landowner and developer began to untangle over the summer when the council put a building moratorium in place aimed at stopping Kolter from building any more homes. The council wanted to enact impact fees so that each new home in the development would bring in funds for town infrastructure projects related to fire, police and recreation. The moratorium was an effort to halt construction so the city could have time to enact impact fees.
After Kolter objected, the city lifted the building moratorium, but the town did quickly adopt a set of impact fees despite repeated objections from Kolter. The fees will add around $2,700 to the cost of each new home in the city. (The city also adopted other impact fees for new businesses and commercial development.)
Kolter subsequently sued the city over the impact fees, claiming the fees were unnecessary and had been done illegally.
PLAT ISSUE
Early in October, the town's planning commission went against the city's professional planner's recommendation to approve the preliminary Phase 4 plat for Kolter.
Planning board chairman Scott Butler cited the lawsuit and impact fee dispute as the reason for recommending the council deny allowing Kolter to proceed with its plans.
Usually, action to approve a preliminary plat is a routine matter for planning boards and local governments since the technical details of the plat are worked out in advance by developers and professional planning staff members.
Kolter again had lawyers and representatives at the Hoschton Council meeting Oct. 19, along with a court reporter to take notes on the council's comments regarding the plat issue.
CITY PROPERTY TAXES?
Another controversy the city is facing is a continuing debate over whether or not to implement a city property tax.
That issue has come up in recent months following discussion over whether or not the town should create a city police department. Funding such a department without a property tax would be difficult, if not impossible.
At its Oct. 19 meeting, the issue of the town needing a property tax again came up during a discussion over whether or not the city should accept the streets in in Wildflower subdivision. Generally, towns and counties routinely accept subdivision streets unless those developments have private streets.
During that discussion, council member Shantwon Astin noted the city couldn't afford to keep up the streets it currently has.
"We've got 17.6 miles of roads which all need to be repaired and whether its a half-mile or a mile, we're taking on additional roads that we can't afford to pay for... we can't afford to keep up the roads we have... without nothing to pay for it, without a millage (rate) or something, some kind of tax to take care of the roads, we're still taking on roads that we can't afford," Astin said.
City administrator Gary Fesperman also pitched a millage rate.
"We've broached this before regarding a millage in the city because right now, we have citizens all over this town who don't pay one nickel to have this stuff taken care of, not one dime do they pay for it," he said.
Mayor Shannon Sell said the city could spend "$1 million pretty quick" to fix all the city's infrastructure needs.
Fesperman agreed.
"Somebody's gonna to have to start paying for this stuff," he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council discussed:
• creating a Downtown Development Authority in Hoschton with a board of seven members. Mayor Sell said a DDA would be a "great opportunity" for the town.
• adding a recycling fee of around $3 per month for those who use recycling bins.
• adding exterior cameras around city hall and at the city's water plant gate.
• raising business license fees for in-home businesses from $50 to $115, the same rate as a stand-alone business.
• contracting with the county magistrate court to handle code enforcement issues for the city. The town currently has no way to enforce its codes.
• contracting with Emery and Garrett to do well site exploration for a new city water well.
• software for the city's inspection department
• a contract for preventative maintenance on the town's lift station generators.
• heard from a citizen upset about a developer in one of the town's subdivisions.
