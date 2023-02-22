Hoschton elected officials may represent specific geographical areas in the city, shifting from the current at-large format used for elections.
City leaders discussed the change during their Feb. 16 meeting, indicating the majority of the council favored splitting Hoschton into three council districts with two councilpersons representing each district. Dividing Hoschton into council districts would require state legislative approval.
But councilman Tracy Carswell said at Monday’s (Feb. 20) voting meeting that the council had not decided on its recommendation for legislation.
“We’re still in the works on the recommendation for districting,” he said. “We are still talking that out … What the final recommendation to our state is going to be, we still have not decided whether there will be a recommendation or actually just not do it at all.”
The council's recommendation, if it makes one, will not require a vote. Sen. Frank Ginn would sponsor the legislation on the city’s behalf should it move forward.
The state’s general assembly executive office drew the proposed city council districts based on population density using data from the 2020 census. It submitted both two-district and three-district options to the city.
At the work session, Carswell said the potential change would ensure all parts of town have representation on the council. He said the council has discussed districting publicly since 2021. Carswell noted that at one time, four Hoschton council members lived in the same four-block area of town.
“If without a district, everybody’s on one street,” Carswell said. “What about everybody on the other side of town? They have no representation whatsoever. I don’t think that’s fair. I know it’s not fair, quite honestly.”
The consideration of council districts comes as the southern portion of the city, with the large Cresswind and Twin Lakes subdivisions, is projected to grow by 7,000 residents before 2030.
The proposed council districts proved unpopular with residents who attended the Feb. 16 meeting, particularly those who live in the Cresswind neighborhood. Six residents, four living in Cresswind, spoke against the proposed legislation at the council meeting.
The Cresswind-Twin Lakes segment of town, located in proposed District 3 in the three-district model, would represent a large majority of the city’s population in a few years. But it would only have two council members under the proposed format.
“It really doesn’t seem like you’re getting the equal representation that is the goal of drawing the districts,” said resident Christina Brown, who resides on Quail Run, which would be assigned to District 3 in the three-model system.
Cresswind resident Mike Cope offered a similar opinion.
“Those 7,000 people are going to be underrepresented with only two representatives,” he said, suggesting District 3 should have at least three representatives.
Other complaints of districting included a need for more public opinion in the process.
“Have you asked the citizens via poll that you represent?” Cresswind resident Scott Quarter asked.
Quarter favored the at-large system, arguing that the most qualified candidates should serve on the council regardless of location.
“Does it really matter where you live, or is it the best person for that seat? That’s the question I have for all of you,” Quarter said.
If Hoschton’s council districts are approved, they’ll be subject to change in seven years. Under Georgia law, council districts must be updated after each census. The next census count will be held in 2030.
WATER LINE IMPROVEMENTS
The city council approved a bid of just over $1 million from Dirt Work Grading and Construction, Inc., to run a 12-inch line (most city lines are four, six or eight inches) from Broad St. downtown to White St. to Industrial Blvd. to Hwy. 53 down to Jopena Blvd. on the south end of town.
The city has $814,000 in grant money to apply to the project, which will likely finish in the fall of 2024.
The water line will improve water pressure and flow to the Cresswind and Twin Lakes neighborhoods on the south side. The bid was under budget, with the city allotting $1.2 million for the project.
The new line is part of a comprehensive upgrade of the city’s water system, including distribution, storage and supply.
OTHER BUSINESS
•held a first reading of a lengthy update of the city’s alcohol beverage ordinance to reflect state codes.
•approved Cole Hudgens, Jennifer Landers, Christine Moody, Ray Vaughn, Sean Stephan, Minton O’Neal, Christina Brown and Tammy Sweat as members of the city’s eight-member impact fee advisory committee. The committee, comprising developers, realtors and residents, will meet once and submit proposed changes to the council. The city is amending its impact fees following a lawsuit from Kolter Homes, which is developing the Cresswind and Twin Lakes subdivisions.
•renewed lease agreements with Woodmen of America and Piedmont Injury Massage at city-owned property on Hwy. 53. The spaces are located within the city’s police station complex. The city signs one-year leases should the police department need to expand into those spaces.
