Hoschton meeting

Hoschton councilman Tracy Carswell (background) speaks to a Hoschton resident about city council districts. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Hoschton elected officials may represent specific geographical areas in the city, shifting from the current at-large format used for elections. 

City leaders discussed the change during their Feb. 16 meeting, indicating the majority of the council favored splitting Hoschton into three council districts with two councilpersons representing each district. Dividing Hoschton into council districts would require state legislative approval.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.