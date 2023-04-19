Bulletproof glass will not be part of Hoschton’s new city hall.
The Hoschton City Council approved a $13,058 change order for additional cabinets and countertops but opted against the $18,878 addition of bulletproof glass for the city hall help desk. The help desk will be equipped with plexiglass, instead, as reflected in the original plans.
Last month, the council mulled the option of bulletproof glass, citing safety concerns, before tabling the decision to the April meeting.
FOUR STREETS GETTING NEW ASPHALT
Four streets in Hoschton will receive improvements this year with partial state funding.
Bell Ave., Walnut St., Mulberry St. and Hall St. will be resurfaced, while the city cemetery will receive 1,500 linear feet of asphalt seal coating at a combined price tag of $236,675. Hoschton has $80,000 worth of local maintenance improvement grants (LMIG) from the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) to apply to the project.
The city awarded the contract to ShepCo Paving in Alpharetta, which emerged as the low bidder.
The city had budgeted roughly $300,000 for the work. City leaders project a late-summer start for the work.
O’LEARY, LOVELAND ADDED TO DDA
Mayor Lauren O’Leary and Bob Loveland were voted into the city’s downtown development authority (DDA) Monday by the council after receiving nominations last week from the DDA for its two open posts.
O’Leary becomes the first elected official on the DDA. She has served as mayor since January 2022. Meanwhile, Loveland brings 20 years of government administrative experience to the position.
In other news, the council:
•declined an electrical work bid for former Larry’s Garage property on Broad St. Mayor Lauren O’Leary said she wanted to wait until the council finalized the city’s plan for the building before moving forward.
•approved zoning ordinance amendments to reflect state zoning law changes.
•approved a variance request from applicant, WJMP, LLC, to allow mountable curbs for a development of 191 townhomes on West Jefferson St.
•held the first of two readings for impact fee program changes resulting from a lawsuit settlement between the city and Kolter Homes, which is developing the Twin Lakes and Cresswind subdivisions. According to city planner Jerry Weitz, the changes include refunding some fire fees, reducing the rate for townhouses and age-restricted dwelling units for park and recreation fees and removing fire impact fees.
•approved a resolution for Georgia Cities Week. Hoschton’s activities include cleanup days on April 24 and April 26, a police vehicle presentation for kids and a kids’ art contest (ages 2-12).
