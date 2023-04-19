City square banner

Bulletproof glass will not be part of Hoschton’s new city hall.

The Hoschton City Council approved a $13,058 change order for additional cabinets and countertops but opted against the $18,878 addition of bulletproof glass for the city hall help desk. The help desk will be equipped with plexiglass, instead, as reflected in the original plans.

