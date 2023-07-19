Approval of the final plat for the former Nunley Farms development — now known as Alma Farms — is on hold as the Hoschton City Council looks into the project’s initial approval from April 2021.
On Monday (July 17), Acting Mayor James Lawson motioned to table the vote “until we get a little bit more information about what was going on with the public hearing for this parcel, when it was done, how it was done and who approved it.”
The plat for the development, located at 300 Peachtree Rd., raised questions from some city residents during public comment at Thursday’s (July 13) work session, most notably about the development having a single entrance despite plans for 55 homes.
“Is this a variance, and if so, how is it documented?” resident Richard Green asked.
City planner Jerry Weitz said the council in 2021 amended a code that required two entrances for a subdivision of 50 or more homes.
Resident Christina Brown asked about the legality of the matter, contending that a change in homes from 49 to 55 was granted without a public hearing.
“I understand that code was amended, but that was after a vote on 49 lots,” she said. “And somehow, it turned to 55 without an additional public hearing. So, I just wondered if that was appropriate. It is concerning.”
Other inquiries during public comment included the reduction of buffer zones, the installation of street trees and buffer zone planting.
As for other discussion regarding the subdivision, Weitz, who recommended approval of the final plat, said the development still lacks street signs, but those have been ordered. He also confirmed that the project will include a 12-foot-wide asphalt cart path in front of the development along Peachtree Rd.
The council will consider the plat again in August.
COUNCIL TABLES PARKING ORDINANCE
The city is working on an ordinance to remedy on-street parking issues, but the council delayed voting on it to allow the city police department more time for review.
According to Weitz, the proposed ordinance is based on the City of Pendergrass’s code and places significant limits on on-street parking.
On-street parking issues, specifically in the Village at Hoschton, have generated safety concerns among some residents who have recently addressed the council.
In other business, the council:
•heard the city lost an Italian restaurant that was to lease the commercial space within Hoschton’s new city hall complex. However, two other restaurants have expressed interest in the unit.
•approved a convenience store with fuel pumps within the Twin Lakes master plan development along Hwy. 53. The convenience store wasn’t permitted under the current zoning, requiring a zoning condition modification approval from the city council. The change passed 3-1, with Debbie Martin opposing.
•approved a group of variances for an already-approved 24-townhome project for 2.37 acres on Henry St. The changes allow for a minimum square foot reduction from 2,400 to 2,000 feet for the townhomes, an increase in townhome buildings from six to eight and a minimum road frontage reduction from 24 to 20 feet. The variances passed 3-1, with Martin opposing. It also approved the preliminary plat for the project, passing with a 3-1 vote with Martin opposing.
•approved a $10,000 design bid from Garland and Associate Contractors, Inc. — which constructed Hoschton’s new city hall — for the city’s new public works facility on Cabin Dr. The city will bid out the construction separately. The proposed new facility is designed as a four-bay drive-through building. The public works department has been housed in the wastewater plant but has outgrown that space.
• OK’d a verbiage change in employee policies allowing city staff to take Friday off if Veterans’ Day falls on Saturday or Monday off if the holiday falls on Sunday.
•passed another verbiage change requiring employees to use paid time off (PTO) when taking days off. The city manager must approve all vacation time.
•authorized the city to seek permitting to expand its water system from 950,000 gallons per day to two million gallons per day. The city projects it will expand to a two-million-gallons-per-day capacity by 2028.
•met in closed session on Thursday to discuss real estate.
