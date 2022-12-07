City Square banner 2

The Hoschton City Council is mulling a proposed $4.82 million general fund budget for 2023, up 56.7 percent from the city’s 2022 spending plan.

The bulk of the potential increase comes in public works where the city proposes $1.125 million more in spending (totaling nearly $1.42 million) in 2023. The jump is largely due to a new public works building on Cabin Dr. and road repair and maintenance projects, according to Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison.

