The Hoschton City Council is mulling a proposed $4.82 million general fund budget for 2023, up 56.7 percent from the city’s 2022 spending plan.
The bulk of the potential increase comes in public works where the city proposes $1.125 million more in spending (totaling nearly $1.42 million) in 2023. The jump is largely due to a new public works building on Cabin Dr. and road repair and maintenance projects, according to Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison.
Kidd-Harrison said the city’s engineer is at work compiling a list of roads with the highest priority for repairs.
“We’re behind on some of the road repairs, so that’s going to be a big focus for next year,” she said.
The proposed 2023 general fund budget will be partially funded by a projected $750,000 in tax revenue from a recently-approved city property tax. The city also expects a $630,000 increase in building and sign permit fee revenue (for a total of $2.38 million), up 36% from 2022.
The city proposes a $7.175 million water and sewer budget, down 1.2 percent from 2022.
The council will review the proposed budgets during a public hearing on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. with a vote scheduled during its regular meeting on Dec. 19 (5:30 p.m.).
Both meetings will be held at the Hoschton depot at 4272 Hwy. 53.
