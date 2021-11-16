Hoschton expects to grow, and so will its budget.
The city council held a first reading of its fiscal year 2022 spending plan, which calls for 86.6% increase in general-fund expenses.
“I’ll be the quickest to say it’s the largest budget the City of Hoschton has ever seen,” Mayor Shannon Sell said.
Hoschton levies no property tax on its residents.
According to the draft budget, general-fund expenditures will rise to just over $3.06 million. Last year’s budget called for $1.64 million in general-fund spending, according to figures supplied in the budget draft.
A major budget item on the books for FY2022 is a new $1.15 million city hall building, with the city having outgrown its current space. The new facility is slated for a summer 2022 completion. The city budgeted $428,400 for facilities last year. The new city hall facility will push that figure to $1.22 million this year.
The city is also expanding its new police department. Hoschton had been without a force since 2010 but has started a new one due to projected city growth over the next decade. According to the draft, expenses for police will jump from $89,250 to $378,100 in FY2022. Money spent for regular employees will jump from $21,000 to $170,000. City leaders have previously said they look to begin hiring officers in 2022. Vehicle expenses will increase from $38,000 to $65,000. The city has also budgeted $50,000 toward building improvements. The police department will move into a building on Hwy. 53 that will require renovation.
On the revenue side, Hoschton leaders expect an increase of over $1 million in money generated from licenses and permits. The city budgeted $748,000 for that last year, but expects nearly 1.78 million in FY2022.
Hoschton will hold a public hearing over its budget at its Dec. 20 meeting, followed by a final reading and a vote at that meeting.
