Roads around schools in Hoschton could soon get automated speed detection cameras.
Hoschton city administrator Gary Fesperman reported to the town council this week that his staff is evaluating the costs and need for putting automated speed cameras in local school zones. The system is similar to the one in Jefferson that photos speeders on roads in school zones and automatically sends out a traffic citation.
The city is working with a company that installs and operates the cameras, he said. Typically, funds generated through citations are split between the city and the camera firm.
Fesperman also said the city would work with the Jackson County Board of Education on the possible need for speeding cameras.
In other public safety news, Fesperman said that city staff is continuing to work on creating a town police department. The city budgeted for a new police department to start in the third quarter of 2021.
"Initial plans are to start with one officer and expand as funding and demand increases," Fesperman reported.
