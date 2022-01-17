A potential Hoschton downtown community gardens project, along with downtown beautification, could see movement in 2022.
Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) member Shawn Adams said during the DDA’s Jan. 6 meeting that he will meet with an architect to discuss options for the community garden.
The location of the garden was not mentioned at the meeting.
Meanwhile, a group of Hoschton leaders will write a grant application seeking funds for this project.
Additionally, the DDA could potentially receive volunteer assistance from Empower College and Career center students for this project.
Downtown development Authority member Tracey Carden, who is heading up the beautification effort, will also reach out to Empower for assistance. Carden wants to add more downtown benches and outdoor tables. She also said planting and easy clean-up “can be done for an immediate effect.”
Carden also wants to seek a matching-funding grant for this project. She noted that her beautification efforts can’t start in earnest until she has a volunteer force in place.
Kumar also pointed to a potential beautification effort that would reach along Hwy. 53 from West Jackson Rd. to Peachtree Rd. and include street lights.
