Hoschton’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) hopes to establish an active cornhole league in town in 2022.
The DDA, during its Monday (Oct. 25) meeting, announced plans for an eight-week cornhole league that would begin in the spring and run until the summer. It will work through Peach State Cornhole to coordinate and market a 15-18 team league made up of one to two teams from each of the city’s subdivisions.
“We think we’re going to get between 15 and 18 teams, two people each, which will include families, so you’re looking at anywhere between 45 to 65 people every week coming out,” DDA member Shawn Adams said.
Running the league through Peach State would cost $650-$800 annually, according to Adams.
Possible playing locations include the lawn in front of Lawson Funeral Home on Hwy. 53.
The DDA plans to vote on the league next month.
In other news, the DDA will seek a volunteer committee to help coordinate its twice-a-month farmers market. It hopes to eventually secure grant money to fund a paid employee to lead the market. The DDA is also continuing its efforts to grow the market, which averages four to six vendors per session. It will add a seafood truck for the next market, according to Adams.
The DDA is in the process of planning for a large barbecue festival and competition within the next 10 months. No date has been set. It will look to coordinate the event through an organization such as the Georgia Barbecue Association.
“We want to see a lot of people here, 2,000, 2,500 something like that,” DDA associate member Shawn Manaher said.
The DDA wants to overlap the event with a large pickle ball tournament at Hoschton’s Cresswind subdivision.
The authority is in the planning stages of its Dec. 11 (4-8 p.m.) Jingle Mingle holiday event as well. The event will include a Christmas tree lighting, carolers and a store-front decoration contest.
The DDA also announced plans to form an event-coordinating committee.
GRANT WRITING
The authority plans to explore the grant-writing process in hopes of securing money for future projects. The DDA discussed reaching out to other cities who have successfully landed grant funds.
"It's a journey ... ," DDA chairman Sri Kumar said. "We want to really go after the low-hanging fruit with the small grants ... As a DDA, we want to accomplish small goals one at a time and celebrate and built up on it."
