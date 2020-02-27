A Hoschton man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a recent fatal wreck in Gwinnett County.
The Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the fatal accident that resulted in the death of Braetan Petraro, 27, of Powder Springs.
The original incident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 15, at around 7:30 p.m.
According to the preliminary investigation, Petraro was traveling east on Braselton Hwy. approaching the Hamilton Creek Pkwy. intersection in Dacula on his white motorcycle.
As he was continuing straight, the driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe, Samuel Perry, 63, of Hoschton, attempted to make a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The vehicles collided.
Petraro was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. On Sunday, Feb. 16, Petraro died as a result of his injuries in the collision.
Perry has been charged with homicide by vehicle-second degree and failure to yield when turning left.
