The City of Hoschton could get a new city hall building.
Mayor Shannon Sell told the city council on Nov. 9 that he wants to start working on ideas for a new city hall building.
"Unless anybody tells me to stop, I'm going to start gathering some serious information on putting a city hall building here next to us," Sell said. "I want to start talking to engineers, surveyors and we'll do some measuring, getting some true ideas, maybe getting an architect. I can sketch plans, but there are a lot of requirements."
Council member Shantwon Astin asked about possibly moving city hall to the "outskirts" of town so that the downtown area could be retail businesses.
"I think that day's coming," Sell said.
The mayor said that if a new city hall were built next to the existing building, it would be designed to be used for other purposes in the future.
"I just kinda want to get the ball rolling," Sell said of the effort.
PLAT ISSUE
The council is slated to vote on the preliminary plat for Twin Lakes Phase 4 at its meeting on Nov. 16.
The city has been embroiled in litigation with Kolter, the developers of Twin Lakes, over impact fees and has been holding up approval of the plat for several weeks.
On Nov. 9, Sell said the city has all the information it needs and will vote on the plat issue next week.
The council has not discussed the plat in public, but has had several closed meetings that were apparently about the issue and potential litigation.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Nov. 9, the council discussed:
• buying exterior security cameras for the city hall building and for the gate area at the city's water plant.
• raising the town's business license fees for in-home businesses to match the regular retail rate of $115 per year. The city also wants to impose strong penalties on those who fail to pay the tax by Jan. 1 deadline.
• zoning variances for two proposed water tank sites.
• variances for 9 small tracts of property the city owns.
• a quit claim deed for property where city streets were never built. The move is to clean up an old plat that has long been outdated.
