The upcoming March 24 special elections to fill the unexpired seats of Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly and councilman Jim Cleveland will both be contested.
Hope Weeks and Shannon Sell qualified for the Hoschton mayor’s seat during qualifying last week. Weeks, who has served on the council since 2018, had to resign her seat on the Hoschton City Council since she is seeking the mayor position. That leaves the city council inoperable until the March 24 election since only two council members remain (see related story).
Meanwhile, the election to fill Cleveland’s seat will also be a contested race, with Raphael Mayberry facing James Lawson.
