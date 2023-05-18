According to a Facebook post from Lauren O'Leary, the first-term Hoschton mayor plans to resign from office — though not immediately — due to an impending move.
O'Leary, who took office in January 2022, said her husband received a job offer that will require the family to relocate from Hoschton.
Her term runs until 2026.
"I wanted to take this time to address the citizens of Hoschton," O'Leary wrote in the May 16 post. "My husband has received a job opportunity that will require my family to relocate. We are excited about our next chapter, however, it's also bittersweet to leave the Hoschton community."
According to the post, she will continue to serve as mayor until her house sells "and help in any way I can until we are no longer residents of Hoschton," wrote O'Leary, who moved to Hoschton in 2019.
"As always, I want nothing but the best for the City of Hoschton, and I'm honored to continue to serve our citizens," she wrote.
O'Leary said Mayor Pro-Tem Tracy Carswell will take over whenever her resignation becomes effective.
"When the time comes, I will officially resign as Mayor, and our Pro Tem will take over my position until our upcoming election cycle," she wrote.
O'Leary said her family will move south of Atlanta but doesn't know the exact location yet.
O'Leary became one of the younger mayors in the state when she won office in November 2021 at age 31, defeating incumbent Shannon Sell.
O'Leary's resignation will be the third from a Hoschton elected official since February. Councilman Adam Ledbetter resigned Feb. 2, followed by Councilman Scott Mims, who resigned March 8.
