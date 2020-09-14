Hoschton Mayor Shannon Sell said that property taxes would likely be needed if the town creates a city police department.
In a post on the town's facebook page, Sell said that creating a police department isn't a foregone conclusion, but that if one is created, revenue would be needed to pay for it.
"I am always open to options, but if the citizens want it, they will have to pay for it and that usually comes from property taxes," he said.
Sell said that even starting a small police department could cost the town around $300,000 per year. The city's current budget is around $1.5 million per year/
The issue of restarting a city police department started when the city council began work on implementing impact fees on new construction in the town. Part of the funds from the impact fees would be used to build a police facility, but can't be used to pay for a department's ongoing expenses.
Hoschton disbanded its police department in 2010 during a budget crisis. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responds to calls in Hoschton today.
But Sell noted that Hoschton is growing rapidly, especially with construction in the Twin Lakes development which, when built out, will add nearly 3,000 new houses in the city.
Sell indicated that growth is driving the police department discussion.
"If current market conditions remain stable, our city will grow from its current population of just over 2000 to 10,000 people within the next 7 to 8 years," he said. "I may be wrong, but I doubt there is a city within the State of Georgia with a population of 10,000 or more without its own police department."
But the developer of Twin Lakes has objected to the city's plan to implement impact fees. Earlier in September, lawyers representing Kolter development successfully pushed the city council to delay voting on implementing the fees, saying the process had been rushed.
The impact fees would add about $3,000 to the cost of a new home in Hoschton and Kolter will likely be the main developer of most new homes in the town for the foreseeable future.
The mayor said he wanted more input from citizens and planned to hold several public meetings to solicit more feedback about the creation of a police department.
