The City of Hoschton will hold its next council meeting Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the city’s historic train depot instead of at city hall. The depot is located at 4272 Hwy. 53.
The council’s work session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by its regular meeting.
The council normally meets on the third Monday of each month, but that date coincides with the Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
