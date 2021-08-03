Hoschton moved a step closer to both a new city hall building and expanding its wastewater treatment facility.
The city council voted Monday (Aug. 2) to accept a city hall design-build plan from local contractor BM&K and plans from EMI to complete the next steps required for Hoschton’s wastewater plant expansion.
The city hall designs will cost $49,000. When the drawings are complete, Hoschton leaders have the option to contract with BMK for construction or use another builder to carry out the designs.
Meanwhile, the next phase of preparation for the wastewater facility expansion will cost $84,375.
The expansion would increase Hoschton’s system to a 950,000 gallon-per-day rate.
City engineer Jerry Hood said projected developments within Hoschton would require a 800,000 to 900,000 gallon-per-day rate. The city currently operates at 160,000 gallons per day.
NEW CITY HALL
With the approved designs, chief building official Joe Hayes said the metal roof and poles of the new city hall building could go up in 12-16 weeks.
The structure will be built with future business use in mind as the city expects this to be a temporary city hall location.
“They understand that we’re trying to do this as temporary … we’re going to outgrow it pretty quick,” Hayes said.
The building will consist of three units that will vary in size, each of which could eventually be rented by retail businesses or restaurants. The facade will mirror the rest of Hoschton’s historic downtown.
“I want the outside to last for another century and a half,” mayor Shannon Sell said.
Sell expects the city will “spend every bit of $1 million” on the building due to increased construction costs. But he expects construction to go swiftly “as long as the market doesn’t go crazy.”
“Because it’s an easy building to construct,” Sell said.
The new city hall would be located on a lot adjacent to the current city hall.
WASTEWATER FACILITY EXPANSION
The expansion project would require “just about doubling” all the components at the wastewater plant, according to Hood.
“You do have room to do that,” Hood said.
Moving forward with the project includes a few big steps: receiving a waste-load allocation from the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), completing an anti-degradation analysis, having an environmental assessment done and a design-development report for the facility completed.
The process could be lengthy.
“We go through everything that EPD is going to require us to go through and we get it designed up, we wouldn’t even be turning shovel dirt for a year and a half, two years,” city administrator Gary Fesperman said.
ADDITIONAL MONEY FOR WEST JEFFERSON ST. APPROVED
The council approved a $26,364 change order for a 7/10 of a mile paving project on West Jefferson St., bringing the total cost of the project to around $275,000.
The additional money was needed due to the amount of mud and dirt, rather than base, that work crews have encountered on what is an old road.
After funding sources and SPLOST money are applied, the city will likely have to use approximately $60,000 out of its general fund to cover the remaining cost, according to Fesperman.
This is expected to be the final change order for the project, however.
“We’re going to get a good street when it’s finished,” Sell said.
EAST JEFFERSON ST. NOW ONE-WAY
FOR SCHOOL DROP-OFF AND PICKUP
With the start of the school year, East Jefferson St. — which runs in front of West Jackson Elementary School — was recently changed to a one-way route during morning drop off and afternoon pickup hours.
Parents can no longer access the portion of East Jefferson St. that fronts the school coming from Hwy. 53.
Sell, when asked about the change by a reporter, said a city group met with the school on June 22 about the matter.
“We told the school on June 22 that if they didn’t come up with a better plan, that was what we were going to do,” Sell said.
The change did not come through a city council vote.
Sell, who lives along that section of East Jefferson St., said two-way school traffic blocked the road.
“We’re just trying to keep city streets open,” Sell said. “The school system, the way they had it designed, it blocked that road for two hours a day, an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon.”
Sell said the change allows “at least some people to get through there, at least one way.” He said there’s still “fine-tuning to do” regarding the traffic with the change.
“But I think they added 300 students to that school this year, so just call it a work in progress,” Sell said. “It’s only been two days. It was far smoother today (Monday) than it was last Friday.”
