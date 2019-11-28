Hoschton is one step closer to securing a trash/recycling pickup contract following action taken last week.
The Hoschton City Council approved Nov. 21 allowing city administrator Dale Hall to move forward with negotiations for a trash and recycling contract. Hoschton residents have been serviced by an interim pickup company for months and there have been multiple attempts to get a contract in place throughout the year.
The city issued a request for proposals in October and ultimately received four responses. The names of the bidding companies remained anonymous during the special called city council meeting on Nov. 21.
“(To) minimize any biases in the city council, instead of giving the names of the firms, I actually lettered each firm,” said Hall.
The council voted to move forward with negotiations on proposal "D," which offered a fee of $13.16. An alternate — option "A" which offered a $13.50 fee — was also chosen. (The vendor fees differ from the fee ultimately charged to the citizens since service fees will be added.)
Hall said he will proceed with negotiations with the top choice, discussing topics from bin color to pickup date.
All of the proposals include two 96-gallon bins — one for trash, the other for recycling.
Hall said the vendor's latest start date is in January, with an anticipated start date in December.
Council members also had some discussion about the senior citizens' discounted rate. New council member Shantwon Astin argued it's not fair to have the (non-senior) citizens subsidize that discounted rate. Additional discussion on the topic could continue during future talks to set the fee schedule.
