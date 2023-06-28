Hoschton’s long-awaited historic mural is scheduled to go up this week on Bell St.
A student art group hired out of the University of Georgia will paint the mural Thursday and Friday (June 29-30).
The project will cost the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) $7,200. The DDA selected a postcard theme for the mural, which will be painted on the brick wall on the northern end of the town’s city square.
The mural design, which underwent multiple redesigns, will include the greeting “Welcome to Hoschton” and feature historic images of the city, including Hoschton’s historic depot.
All money the UGA group receives for the job will go toward student scholarships.
