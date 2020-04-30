The Hoschton City Council recently named an ethics committee and new planning and zoning members.
Members on those boards include:
Ethics committee
- Kelly Winebarger
- Johnny Fagile
- Kat Marcotte
- Dave Glander
- Anita Gaddis
- Melinda Allen
Planning and zoning committee
- Scott Butler
- Ray Vaughn
- John Carden
- Christine Jordan
- James Lawson
