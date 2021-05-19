Hoschton has named its inaugural board members to the town's new downtown development authority.
The Hoschton City Council named seven people to the new board at its meeting on May 10. Named were: Dr. Sri Kumar, Tracy Jordan and Joe Vogt (for six-year terms); Ray Vaughn and Shawn Adams (for four-year terms); and Anita Boyd and Tracy Carden for two year terms.
In other business at its May meeting, the council discussed having the town's re-started police department running by Aug. 1.
The city has contracted with Lavonia police chief Bruce Carlisle to assist in creating policy manuals, reviewing applications for police chief and doing documentation with the various state agencies involved.
The department will begin with one police chief and town leaders hope to eventually have one officer per every 600 residents living in the city.
In a related move, the city has asked the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to begin policing Peachtree Rd., West Jefferson St., school districts and other speed-related streets. The city is conducting traffic and speed studies in order to slow down vehicular traffic during rush hours.
The city will pay off-duty JCSO for this service until a police chief is hired and the department is operational.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• approved changes to its mobile food vendor ordinance, including an insurance liability requirement from each vendor that is not shared with another business allowing mobile vendors to utilize their space. The city also waived the $100 fee it once imposed on vendors and adjusted the hours of operation to 10 a.m. — 9 p.m. The city also terminated use of the term “non-alcoholic beverages” by changing it to what will now read “food-related items” in the ordinance.
• discussed the ongoing effort to renegotiate the service delivery strategy with other towns in the county and the county government. Mediation is scheduled May 17 and will be conducted by UGA Public Service Faculty Members Raye Rawls and Ted Baggett.
• heard that the North Water Tank project design is completed and is ready for construction bids following the council’s April 27 special public meeting and hearing on the proposal. The city received grant money from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help fund the project. The scope, placement, environmental impact, cost and funding were presented by the city’s engineering firm, Engineering Management (EMI), and subsequently approved unanimously by the council. The project will entail the construction of an elevated steel water tank, which will stand 143-feet tall 56-feet in diameter and a storage capacity of 500,000 gallons, which quadruples the capacity of the city’s current water tank. It will sit on a one-acre tract on property located on West Jackson Rd. across from West Jackson FIre Department. The tank will also provide additional water pressure and fire protection to the city and EMI will begin construction this year and aim for completion by mid-2022.
