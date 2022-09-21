car wash protest

Creekside Village residents Laurie Lesniak and Grace Rene de Cotret on Sunday protest a car wash proposed for a 1.38-acre tract close to their subdivision. The Hoschton City Council on Monday voted to table its decision on a rezoning request for the project.

 Photo by Ben Munro

Residents of a Hoschton subdivision pushed back against a proposed car wash — even holding a small protest Sunday — but city leaders have delayed their decision.

The Hoschton City Council voted 4-1 on Monday (Sept. 19) to table a vote on the car wash, which is proposed for a 1.38-acre tract on Hwy. 53 and Eagles Bluff Way near Creekside Village. Adam Ledbetter voted in opposition to the postponement.

