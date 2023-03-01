New Hoschton sign
Photo by Ben Munro

The City of Hoschton received official confirmation on Feb. 21 of a $1 million grant award from the Appalachian Regional Commission toward a water tank on the south side of town.

City leaders initially anticipated $750,000 in funding before learning they were eligible for more.

