The City of Hoschton received official confirmation on Feb. 21 of a $1 million grant award from the Appalachian Regional Commission toward a water tank on the south side of town.
City leaders initially anticipated $750,000 in funding before learning they were eligible for more.
“So, we were excited to get this $1 million,” City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said, noting an increase in construction-material costs.
The city will construct the $3.8 million tank on Jopena Blvd. across Hwy. 53 from the Twin Lakes and Cresswind subdivisions. City officials expect completion of the one-million-gallon tank by fall 2025. They initially hoped to have the tank in place by 2024, but Kidd-Harrison said the new water tower was “put on the back burner” because the total cost nearly tripled due to steel prices.
“We’re not in terrible need of it right this second,” Kidd-Harrison told the Hoschton City Council at its Feb. 20 meeting. “But we will be in a couple of years.”
The city has a March meeting with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission about the project, which may provide a more definite timeline.
The city recently built a 500,000-gallon, north-side water tank on West Jackson Rd., aided by a $750,000 grant. The city will take its downtown tank offline when the north-side tank is 100% operational, mostly likely in August.
“They’re still tweaking a couple more things on it,” Kidd-Harrison said.
