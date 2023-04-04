City officials are projecting a late-May finish for Hoschton's new city hall building. The new city hall is being built on City Square next to Hoschton Coffee Company.
Hoschton Public Works Director Joe Hayes, speaking on March 28 during the city council's retreat, said sheetrock has been installed, and ceilings would be dropped in "at the end of this week or first of next week."
