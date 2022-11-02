Hoschton citizens concerned with future use of city’s historic depot can voice those concerns at a Thursday, Nov. 10 (5 p.m.) community meeting.
City officials will present potential plans for the space and take feedback from citizens in an approximate one-hour meeting at city hall, located at 79 City Square.
“Hopefully, we can have a good, productive meeting to take care of those (questions) that they have,” Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said.
The depot has been used as a community space, but the city council recently approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city’s downtown development authority to both lease out and manage the historic depot to generate additional revenue for the city.
But at least one resident wants the depot to remain a community venue, saying the city owes its roots to the depot.
Speaking at an Oct. 18 city council meeting, Carol Tanner — a descendant of the founding family of Hoschton, the Hosches — said the city sprang up around the depot in the late 1800s. She noted citizen-led efforts to refurbish the depot to remain a community center and a historic centerpiece of the city. She also noted a three-year undertaking to put the structure on the national register of historic places.
Tanner pointed to pushback in 2007 when the city last attempted to rent the space.
“This is what I ask: Save the depot for us, the people,” she said.
Kidd-Harrison said city leaders invite community feedback surrounding this issue as they make a decision over the depot's future. She pointed specifically to organizations like the Hoschton Women’s Civic Club and the Hoschton Heritage Arts Council with an interest in keeping the space as a community center. She said city leaders take those opinions “very seriously.”
“That’s why we’re really going to discuss this on the 10th (Nov. 10),” Kidd-Harrison said. “Because, like I said, we value their opinion.”
She noted that if a business does occupy the depot, the city will “have to be really particular what we put there.”
“Because it is a historic building, and we don’t want anybody to come in there and paint the walls and mess the floors up,” she said. “We want them to keep it the same way it looks.”
The depot input session will serve as part of the city’s regularly scheduled monthly Q-and-A forum with citizens.
