Hoschton’s newly elected officials will be sworn into office during a called meeting Monday (Jan. 3) at 6 p.m. at the city’s historic train depot.
The city has a new mayor, Lauren O’Leary, who defeated incumbent Shannon Sell in November. The council will also welcome two new members, Fredria Sterling and Scott Mims, as the city expands from a four-person council to a six-person council. Current council members James Lawson and Tracy Carswell also retained their seats during the November elections. Lawson, Carswell, Sterling and Mims were all assured of seats on the council after they were the only candidates to qualify for four at-large spots on the council.
Council members Adam Ledbetter and Shantwon Astin both have terms that run until 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.