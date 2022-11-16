Hoschton leaders are seeking a “light use” tenant for the historic Hoschton Depot, but not everyone in town is keen on the idea.
During a one-hour town hall meeting Nov. 10, Hoschton councilman Tracy Carswell and other city officials outlined the city’s “vision” for the depot and surrounding property, a vision that seeks to find a tenant that would make use of the facility without destroying its historic character.
Carswell specifically mentioned a possible “wine tasting” business that would use the building in the evenings, but make it available earlier in the day for other civic groups to use. He indicated that the city wasn’t interested in a full-scale restaurant in the space because that would require too much renovation to the building for commercial kitchen equipment.
The city has asked for requests for proposal (RFPs) to be turned into the city by Dec. 1. A Dec. 12 meeting of the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority is slated to review the proposals the city receives.
Carswell said the city had not done any further leasing of the depot beyond Dec. 31 so that a tenant, if found, could be accommodated early in the new year.
The Hoschton City Council recently put the town's DDA in charge of various properties the city owns to lease out or develop, property that includes the depot.
Carswell said the city wants to have a “low-key” type business in the depot to bring a focus to downtown Hoschton and to anchor possible further development of the property around the depot for recreation and community use.
Without a strong focus downtown, Carswell said the city could grow “that way,” pointing toward the massive new Cresswinds residential and commercial development that is building on the southside of town.
Hoschton is also in the process of building a new city hall and community center on the town square. The depot has been used in the past as a meeting place for various local civic clubs and as a rental facility for parties and private functions, a role the new community center would take on in the future.
Interim city manager Jennifer Harrison-Kidd said there had been some problems with the rental of the depot since some groups had caused damage to the property.
COOL RECEPTION
But a crowd of citizens at the meeting gave the city’s plans a cool reception.
One woman said it would be a “betrayal” to the community for the depot to be leased out to a private business “for personal gain.” She outlined how the community, led by the Hoschton Women’s Civic Club, raised funds to restore the depot after it burned and then the group got it listed on the National Historic Register. She said the facility is supposed to be for the use of citizens.
But Harrison-Kidd said most of the people who rent the facility aren’t citizens of Hoschton and that the new community center would be available for local civic group use.
In addition to the depot, the city is also looking for a revitalization of the old Larry’s Garage, a space the city purchased earlier this year.
Carswell said the city would like to see a Ponce Market type development in the space, a mix of retail stores and restaurants based on the large Ponce Market in Atlanta.
The city is currently attempting to sell the building to a developer who would undertake that kind of development, but if that’s not feasible, the city intends to develop the property itself.
