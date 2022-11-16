Hoschton discussion

Hoschton councilman Tracy Carswell (standing) outlines the city's vision during a town hall meeting to lease the historic depot as part of an effort to bring citizens into the downtown area. Some citizens attending the meeting, however, expressed opposition to the plan.

Hoschton leaders are seeking a “light use” tenant for the historic Hoschton Depot, but not everyone in town is keen on the idea.

During a one-hour town hall meeting Nov. 10, Hoschton councilman Tracy Carswell and other city officials outlined the city’s “vision” for the depot and surrounding property, a vision that seeks to find a tenant that would make use of the facility without destroying its historic character.

