Hoschton’s general-fund budget will grow by over 50% as the city council approved a $4.82 million spending plan for fiscal year 2023.
The council approved the budget with a 5-0 vote Monday (Dec. 19).
Expenses are up by $1.74 million or 56.7% over the 2022 budget. The increase includes big-ticket items such as a new public works facility, completion of the new city hall building, multiple park plans, road repairs and three potential employee hires (a police officer, a public works employee and a building-department employee).
On the revenue side, the city will collect a projected $750,000 from a newly-implemented property tax and approximately $2.42 million from 700 building permits, about double the number of permits from 2022.
Resident Howard Borsa questioned the budget, saying the percentage increase in expenditures seems “substantial.”
“That’s usually something only the federal government gets away with,” Borsa said.
Councilman Tracy Craswell said the increase “fits the growth of the city.”
The council also approved a $7.175 million water and sewer budget, down 1.2% from 2022.
