Hoschton police chief Brad Hill said the department is “hopefully a couple weeks out” from occupying its new space at a facility at 4162 Hwy. 53.
The site was formerly a florist but is being repurposed as the city’s police headquarters.
“Everything is looking great in there,” Hill told the Hoschton City Council on Monday (Feb. 21).
Hill said the department — which was revived by the city in 2021 after being disbanded 11 years earlier — is looking to hire a police clerk and another officer.
He also said the department’s patches have been received and he’s “ready to start getting the uniforms done.”
Hill added that he’s close to completing ordinances, which will be sent to the city’s attorney and then go before the council for approval.
“So we’re getting really, really close,” Hill said of the department overall. “I’m excited about it, and I think the whole city is excited about it.”
In a related matter, the council approved an agreement with the county for the Hoschton Police Department to provide assistance to and receive assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The council also approved a contract with the county to house Hoschton’s inmates at $40 per day per inmate.
CITY HALL UPDATE
The City of Hoschton will enter into contract negotiation as it continues plans to build a new city hall just steps away from its current location on City Square.
Contractor Milton Garland from Garland and Associates, who said plans are 70-80% complete, asked the city council to consider a letter of intent to allow the company to begin ordering steel needed for the building, noting delivery delays due to supply-chain issues.
It was noted that one company had a five-to-six month delay for steel delivery.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard from councilman James Lawson who seeks volunteers for a cemetery clean-up on March 12 from 8-11 a.m.
•voted to replace the names of former Mayor Shannon Sell and former City Administrator Gary Fesperman with those of new Mayor Lauren O’Leary and new City Administrator Joe Hayes on the city’s line of credit.
•heard from citizen Ross Billingsley who asked the council to consider lowering speed limits in areas of the city, including a 55 mph speed limit on Hwy. 53 around the Twin Lakes subdivision. He also asked for an update on the city’s new water tower project. O’Leary told Billingsley that that project “is ahead of schedule.”
•heard from citizen Jimmy Orr who said the narrow width of West Jackson St. in front of his residence has led to tractor trailers knocking over his mailbox seven times. He added that the issue is a safety concern.
•met in closed session for approximately an hour to discuss personal, litigation and real estate but took no action on those items.
