Plans for a revised overlay district along Hwy. 53 in Hoschton got a boost June 6 after the Hoschton Planning Commission voted to send the new plan to the city council.
The Hoschton City Council will have a public hearing on the revised plan on July 13.
During a lengthy discussion, the planning board made several minor changes to the new overlay draft, including lowering the size of structures exempted from the regulations.
The overlay district deals mostly with architectural design issues along Hwy. 53 in the city, including the kinds of materials that can be used on the exterior of new construction.
City planner Jerry Weitz said the current overlay ordinance had been amended over time and has become confusing.
"In this proposal, there are no permitted use restrictions, there are no variance authority given to the zoning administrator to vary lot sizes, vary front set backs and things like that," Weitz said.
Weitz said the changes were designed to make administering the overlay rules as easy as possible.
The ordinance doesn't control signs in the district, but Weitz said a new city sign ordinance would be "coming up soon."
Planning board chairman Scott Butler raised the issue of potential traffic problems along Hwy. 53 at Peachtree Rd. as the massive Twin Lakes project gets built out. Weitz said the city's overlay district doesn't deal with traffic issues.
