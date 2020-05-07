Hoschton planners recently gave the nod for a new senior living development.
The project — the second phase of Azalea Senior Village — will go before the Hoschton City Council on May 18.
Developers have requested a rezoning of 4.205 acres on Jefferson Ave. and West Jefferson St., seeking a multiple-family residential district zoning.
An apartment complex is planned on the site for senior 55 years old and over. Fifty individual units are planned in one three-story building. The development would include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
The Hoschton Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request with several conditions — including a condition that requires a six-month base water deposit.
Additionally, planners approved a variance request to reduce the required number of parking spaces from 1.6 to 1.25 per dwelling unit.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the commission:
•approved a rezoning request by Kenneth W. Gary, for 1.025 acres at First Ave. and Oak St. Gary is requesting a mixed use rezoning and plans to develop four townhomes on that parcel.
•approved the minutes from the previous meeting with a recommendation to the city council to remand the two preliminary plats for Cresswind back to the planning commission for further discussion.
•swore in members Scott Butler, Ray Vaughn, John Carden and Christine Jordan.
•named Buter as chair and Carden as vice-chair.
