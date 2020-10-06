The City of Hoschton ramped up its dispute with the town's largest landowner and developer this week with a recommendation to deny a routine approval of preliminary plat.
The Hoschton Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denying Phase 4 of the Twin Lakes development for 53 lots. The town's planning official had recommended approval of what is usually a routine matter.
The issue now goes to the Hoschton City Council for final action.
The planning board's move come on the heels of another dispute between Kolter, the developer of Twin Lakes, and the town.
Last week, Kolter filed a lawsuit against Hoschton over the city council's move to implement impact fees, an action aimed at the massive Twin Lakes project.
Planning board chairman Scott Butler referred to the impact fee dispute and lawsuit as a reason to recommend denial of the plat.
"I'm going to call for a vote to deny the plat for Twin Lakes subdivision based on the lack of the impact fees being able to move forward due to the lawsuit," Butler said after giving a second to the motion.
