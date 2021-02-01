The Hoschton Planning Commision voted to repeal the Hwy. 53 overlay district boundary during its Jan. 25 meeting.
In its place, the commission established a new article in the zoning ordinance providing building material finish requirements and design guidelines.
Since the commission has been back and forth for months over the overlay, city planner Jerry Weitz recommended a repeal of the entire overlay, replacing it with a new amendment focusing on design.
If plans are inconsistent with the guidelines, it puts a 10 day time out period.After that point, the amendment does not restrict anyone from proceeding despite the inconsistency.
Weitz also mentioned plans to eventually establish a historic preservation commission focused mostly in the downtown area.
OTHER AGENDA ITEMS:
In other planning commission action, the board:
• tabled a move reduce a stream-buffer setback pending further information.
• approved a rezoning for Shea Futral on White St., subject to two conditions that were agreed to by Mr. Futral.
