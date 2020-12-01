Hoschton plans a hearing on its proposed FY2021 budget on Monday, Dec. 21.
Those wishing to comment on the budget may do so at the public hearing, which will be held Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at city hall.
The Hoschton City Council is set to vote on the budget at a special called meeting on Monday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m.
The budget will be available for viewing on Dec. 14 on the city's website and at city hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
